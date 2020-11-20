Below is the latest episode of WWE Playback, featuring Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio re-watching Rey’s No Holds Barred match against then-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at the 2019 Survivor Series pay-per-view.

That match lasted right at 7 minutes and saw Lesnar retain his title after after a F5.

Dominik got involved during the match several times, bringing a white towel into the ring at one point to plead with Lesnar to take it easy on his dad. The father & son duo also hit low blows on Lesnar during the match, and then hit him with various weapons. The finish saw Rey and Dominik hit a double 619, then dual Frogsplashes. Lesnar responded to the Frogsplashes with a German suplex to Dominik, then the F5 on Rey for the win.

