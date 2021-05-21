AEW recently released the full list of participants for the Casino Battle Royal that will be taking place at the Double or Nothing pay per view on May 30th. One name who was noticeably absent from that list was Rey Fenix, as even his Lucha Bro Penta El Cero M was competing in the matchup.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that is because Fenix is currently dealing with an undisclosed injury and will be off the card. While full details of what happened to the former Lucha Underground champion are unknown the report states that it happened during one of his bouts in Mexico, with no timetable on how long he’ll be out.

Fenix last wrestled for AEW on the April 14th episode of Dynamite on TNT, when he and PAC challenged the Young Bucks for the AEW tag team championship in a losing effort.

Stay tuned.