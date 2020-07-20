Rey Mysterio Loses “Eye For An Eye” Match to Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules

Seth Rollins defeated Rey Mysterio to win the first-ever Eye For An Eye match during WWE’s “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” pay-per-view tonight.

It was announced before the match that the only way to win was by extracting the eyeball of your opponent. The match featured several weapons, including a pair of pliers and kendo sticks. The finish saw Rollins drive Rey’s eye into the edge of the steel ring steps to get the win. It was hard to see the fake blood dripping down from Rey’s eye, and the fake eyeball that was used.

It had been reported that WWE was using special effects or some sort of CGI for the finish of the match, but that was not the case. It also was not a cinematic-style match. Besides the fake eyeball used in Rey’s mask, the only extra they used was some fake blood. There was also a part of the finish that saw Rollins react to what he had just done by vomiting at ringside.

The post-match angle saw a referee, a trainer and Rey’s son Dominick quickly escort him to the back as Rollins stood there, looking disturbed and concerned with what he had just done. Rollins quickly left to the back as the crowd chanted “Shame!” at him.

Below are a few shots of tonight’s match at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, including shots of the fake eyeball that was just briefly seen during the finish:

I need to know where the fake eye was being kept 😂 LOOK AT IT #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/ew4vgXAmjT — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) July 20, 2020

For anyone who missed the eye removal during the Eye For An Eye Match…#ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/SS6fBJ8Oer — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) July 20, 2020

Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins gave us an otherwise fantastic hardcore match and then it ended like…this. #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/V22yDe6Xwc — ⌨️ Patches Chance 🖋 (@patcheschance) July 20, 2020

Not only does the lack of dangling eyeball get a zero from me, the fake vomit from Seth Rollins deserves equal ridicule 😂😂 #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/EvhAYnU9ny — Wrestle Critic (@WrestleCritic) July 20, 2020

