Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?

According to the Wrestling Observer, lucha-libre legend Rey Mysterio is no longer under contract with WWE. The former United States champion, as well as his son Dominik, have been heavily featured on Monday Night Raw in a feud with top company superstar Seth Rollins, with a rumored “eye for an eye” match expected to take place at the July 19th Extreme Rules pay per view.
The report states that Mysterio will continue to work dates for WWE, but no word on whether a new deal will be offered. He returned to the company in 2018 as a surprise entrant in the 2018 Royal Rumble. Prior to coming back, Mysterio worked dates with AAA, Lucha Underground, NJPW, and the ALL IN event.
Stay tuned.
