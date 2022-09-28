Rhea Ripley says she’s seen a “huge difference” in WWE with the new regime running things.

Ripley recently spoke with Andrew Jackson of FOX Sports in Australia and said things feel like WWE NXT again now that WWE Hall of Famer & Chief Content Officer Triple H is in charge of creative.

“It feels like NXT again,” Ripley said of Triple H running the show. “It feels like that family environment that I really loved about NXT and miss at the same time. He’s very hands-on, extremely hands-on, which is something I really appreciate. I love being able to go out there and talk to him and just get his opinion on things and learn from him every single Monday, whether it be something small or something big.”

Ripley continued an commented on learning from The Game and how the new direction translates to a better working environment.

“I’m constantly learning every time I talk to him and that’s something I find so important in this business,” she said. “It’s really important to have Triple H around and to me he feels like that father figure, which is really, really cool. It’s starting to feel a lot like NXT and the environment seems so happy and so excited to be at work which makes a huge difference.”

Ripley’s last match was the Fatal 4 Way win over Alexa Bliss, Doudrop and current SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan on the June 6 RAW, where she became the #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Belair later announced that Ripley wasn’t medically cleared for their planned match at Money In the Bank. It was then reported that Ripley suffered a mouth injury during the June 6 Fatal 4 Way when she hit herself in the mouth with her own knee after taking a DDT. She tweeted about the injury and revealed that she underwent surgery two days later at Anderson Family Dental in Winter Park, FL. WWE never announced details on Ripley’s injury but she took to Instagram on June 22 and said she’s been dealing with teeth and brain injuries.

Ripley is currently working the RAW brand with Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest and Finn Balor as The Judgment Day, and has remained on TV while out of the ring.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.