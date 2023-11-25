Be careful what you wish for … because you just might get it.

Tonight, Zoey Stark is going to get what she wished for, according to the WWE Women’s World Champion.

Reigning title-holder Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day surfaced on social media on Saturday morning to send a message to her title challenger for tonight’s WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event at AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

“Mami” took to Twitter (X) and told Stark tonight is her night after weeks of Stark telling her she needs to focus on her and their match at Survivor Series.

“You wanted me to focus on you Zoey Stark,” Ripley began. “Well tonight’s your night, and you’re not going to like the outcome.”

