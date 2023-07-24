Rhino has some nice things to say about Ronda Rousey.

The ECW legend spoke about the Baddest Woman On The Planet during a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, where he praised her work in WWE and appreciated that she wasn’t just there to collect a paycheck. Rhino adds that Rousey trained on the side with Dustin Rhodes (Goldust), which showed her commitment to her run.

Ronda Rousey, she’s cool. Yeah (she’s cool). I’ll be honest with you, she wasn’t one of those coming in and collecting a payday. She would work out before the shows… She’d go in there and she’d really put 150 percent in. Not 110 percent, 150. She would work with — I wanna say Goldust worked with her a lot and she really wanted to be there, because it wasn’t like, oh, she had no other choice or no other option. She wanted to be there and she wanted to excel at it. So, I give her all the props and I always say that.

Rousey is set to take on Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam next month. You can check out the latest lineup for the show here.

