“Nature Boy” Ric Flair appeared on the popular Jesse Watters hosted “Watters World” show on FOX News last night. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer and AEW star who hasn’t appeared since early January was interviewed yet there seemed to be a lack of a point to the conversation.

FOX News had advertised Ric Flair’s appearance for nearly 24 hours saying Flair had “advice” for US President Joe biden. Sadly, the segment seemed to lack any flow and the conversation felt unnecessary.

As seen below, Watters welcomed Flair after playing videos of Joe Biden talking tough through the years only to cap it off by playing clips of some of the President’s recent slipping moments including losing what he was saying mid sentence, stumbling over his own two feet and shuffle stepping seemingly unaware what direction he’s supposed to go, and confusing the President of Egypt for the President of Mexico. The clip then takes us to video footage of Ric Flair hamming it up on cell phone video the way we remember Flair doing in promos in years gone by. Then, it was time for the “Nature Boy” to speak.

Watters welcomed Flair with a question on advice for President Biden. Flair said, “No, not really. But, I think we need someone who shows strength. We need somebody to say, “Hey, we are the United States. Kiss my ass!” (laughs)

As soon as Flair said the above, he almost instantly backtracks saying he “doesn’t talk politics” (then why is he on this show?) and says he has a rule, he doesn’t talk politics or women in a bar. Watters laughs and Flair admits he was kidding, he means he’ll not talk politics or religion in a bar but loves talking about women. Flair was then asked if he ever would consider running for President. Flair said, “No, but I should have run for Governor in 2001. But, they said I had too many skeletons in my closet. (laughs) Imagine that! I’d make Trump look like a baby.”

Flair talked about, somewhat unprovoked, his many business projects and projected that his “WOOO! Energy Drink” would be a top energy drink within the next 2 years.

The short segment, which lacked any real direction, ends with Flair delivering the “kiss stealing, wheeling, dealing, jet flying, son of a gun” line about Watters and giving a “WOO” or two.

For the record, Ric Flair has attended and spoken at rallies for President Trump and Herschel Walker in recent years.

You can watch a video of the segment below. Feel free to “like” the Facebook page if you would like. And, visit us at www.WrestlingEpicenter.com.