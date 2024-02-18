Some more information has surfaced regarding the ongoing lawsuit involving Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis and WWE.

Fightful Select is reporting that the unnamed executives that are being heavily speculated on remains a mystery to many within the company, however, one source high up in the WWE claims that one of them had “long been gone from WWE.”

Laurinaitis has been outspoken through his attorney, which one source mentioned he saw coming. This source, who is a longtime employee of WWE, noted that they effectively looked at Laurinaitis as the “fall guy” for Vince McMahon since the summer of 2022, but also assumed he had some kind of “golden parachute” that took care of him from a financial perspective.

The source also said that the possibility of actual charges being filed is what many in WWE saw as the main turning point of Laurinaitis on McMahon.

An additional source stated, “I’m sure he thinks he’s doing himself favors by saying management knew and proper WWE protocols were followed, but too many things happened there under his watch.”

We will keep you posted.