Ashley Massaro has been in the headlines again this week.

Following an article from Vice, there has been a lot of talk about the former WWE Superstar and the claims she had made in the past.

Fightful Select noted that they were in contact with Massaro in March of 2019 for an interview in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Starrcast II convention.

Massaro was reportedly looking to talk about her plans to resume training for an in-ring return, and was said to be deciding whether or not she should open up further about claims she made about being raped while on a WWE Tribute To The Troops tour.

Unfortunately, the women’s wrestling star would pass away just two weeks prior to Starrcast II.