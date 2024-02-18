Talent within WWE have reportedly not been briefed or told that they can not speak about the nature of the lawsuit against the company in media appearances. Several have been asked about it during recent interviews, as seen in recent weeks.

So far no other companies are actively participating in the investigations, however talent from several other U.S. based companies have been given the green light to speak about issues or participate in the investigations if they feel so inclined.

One former talent has indicated to Fightful Select that they’re weighing the options of whether or not to tell their story through the media, or even possibly take legal action against WWE.

