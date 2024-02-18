Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE NXT house show from Lakeland, FL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Luca Crusifino defeated Kale Dixon

Kiyah Saint vs Brianna Covington ends in a no-contest due to interference by Lola Vice.

Lola Vice defeated Jacy Jayne

Malik Blade & Je’Von Evans defeated Lucky Ali & Josh Black

Roxanne Perez defeated Tatum Paxley

Hank Walker & Tank Ledger defeated No Quarter Catch Crew (Drew Gulak & Charlie Dempsey)

Lexis King defeated Javier Bernal

Arianna Grace defeated Sol Ruca

Ridge Holland, Tony D’Angelo & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Gallus (Wolfgang, Mark Coffey & Joe Coffey)

NXT Women’s Title Match – Lyra Valkyria (c) retains over Jaida Parker