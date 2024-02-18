Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE NXT house show from Lakeland, FL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:
Luca Crusifino defeated Kale Dixon
Kiyah Saint vs Brianna Covington ends in a no-contest due to interference by Lola Vice.
Lola Vice defeated Jacy Jayne
Malik Blade & Je’Von Evans defeated Lucky Ali & Josh Black
Roxanne Perez defeated Tatum Paxley
Hank Walker & Tank Ledger defeated No Quarter Catch Crew (Drew Gulak & Charlie Dempsey)
Lexis King defeated Javier Bernal
Arianna Grace defeated Sol Ruca
Ridge Holland, Tony D’Angelo & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Gallus (Wolfgang, Mark Coffey & Joe Coffey)
NXT Women’s Title Match – Lyra Valkyria (c) retains over Jaida Parker