Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Oakland Arena in Oakland, California, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

LA Knight defeated Solo Sikoa (w/ Jimmy Uso)

Nia Jax defeated Maxxine DuPri

Carlito defeated Austin Theory. R-Truth came to the ring and tried to tag into the match.

Chad Gable & The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) defeated Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

Omos (w/ MVP) defeated Akira Tozawa

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka (w/ WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane) defeated “Michin” Mia Yim (w/ Zelina Vega)

Cody Rhodes defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a street fight