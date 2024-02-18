Velveteen Dream, the former WWE star whose real name is Patrick Clark, has returned to wrestling.

Following his release from WWE in 2021, Dream had not been involved in wrestling, but that has changed. He did deal with legal trouble as Clark was taken into custody on August 26th, 2022 after his previous arrest on August 20th for misdemeanor battery and trespassing charges. The August 26th arrest was due to an out-of-county warrant related to the possession of drug paraphernalia.

He returned to wrestling at Dynasty in New York on Saturday night by issuing an open challenge.

Velveteen Dream interrupts the opening match at Dynasty in Albany, NY. Makes an open challenge. pic.twitter.com/CgMrSUEbIt — Headlocked Comics – NEXT: Stockton Winter (@HeadlockedComic) February 18, 2024

YO ITS PATRICK CLARK (FKA velveteen dream) WTF pic.twitter.com/mkKMxXlOtO — Za’Nief Washington (@zanief_) February 18, 2024