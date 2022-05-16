A big story that has been circulating for the last week is the potential in-ring return of the legendary Ric Flair, who has been recently releasing a number of videos on his social media accounts showing his training sessions alongside current AEW star, Jay Lethal.

Today the Nature Boy confirmed the news with ESPN, and plans on wrestling one final matchup on July 31st in Nashville Tennessee as a part of Jim Crockett Promotions. The special, entitled “Ric Flair’s Last Match,” will be available for fans to purchase on FITE.

The former 16-time world champion promises to prove once again that “To be the man…you’ve got to beat the man.”

The Rumors Are True! I’m Going To Walk That Aisle, Style And Profile, One Last Time! July 31st! Nashville, Tennessee! Jim Crockett Promotions! I Will Prove Once Again, That To Be The Man, You’ve Got To Beat The Man! Now We Go To School! WOOOOO!

Flair, who recently turned 73, has not wrestled an official matchup since 2011, but has been somewhat active over the last calendar year. He’s made appearances for the NWA, and even got physical during the TripleMania matchup involving Kenny Omega and his future son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo.

It has not been announced who Flair’s final opponent will be, but early reports hinted that he would be teaming with FTR to battle the Rock’N’Roll Express and one mystery opponent. See his tweet below.