Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer was asked what he thinks of Sami Zayn’s performance as part of The Bloodline alongside Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa.

“Well at first, I was very open about it that I didn’t even like him being with The Bloodline. I thought he diluted it. But I know in sitting and talking with Booker T, everybody looks at it differently. I was with Booker T in New York at an autograph session and Booker thinks the sun rises and falls on the guy. Looking at Roman and what Bloodline is and how they conduct themselves, I found him bringing way too much comedy to it. But apparently, it’s worked. Maybe that’s me being old school. But when you got a serious character like The Usos, who I don’t even think I have to argue are the best tag team right now in business as heels. Roman is over like nobody else. I didn’t like it because the kid is comical. His character is comical.”

