It looks like Charlotte Flair is preparing for her return to the WWE ring.

Flair has been away since losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8. Since then she has tied the knot with Andrade, and underwent a minor procedure. Flair has been rumored to be returning for a few weeks now, but no date has been confirmed. She took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday and posted a shot of her ring boots, as seen below.

Flair is currently a member of the SmackDown roster but there’s no word yet on if the new regime will keep her there as a move to RAW was rumored at one point. As noted, Flair missed a signing appearance for WWE partner Fiterman Sports earlier this month, which was her first wrestling-related appearance in some time.

Below is the photo from Flair’s Instagram, along with a few shots from recent photo shoots:

