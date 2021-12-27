Ric Flair discussed a wide range of topics during a recent episode of his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast.

During it, the pro wrestling legend recalled Pat Patterson telling him that he had worked the “worst championship match” that Patterson had ever seen. It was at a live event against The Ultimate Warrior.

“We wrestled twice, maybe three times. We just didn’t have any chemistry. We were in Winnipeg, Canada, and I wrestled Warrior. We came back, Pat Patterson said, ‘That’s the worst championship match I’ve ever seen.’ I said, ‘Pat, you don’t have to tell me, I was in it.’ Because he [Warrior] sent me over a three-page letter to memorise.”

“I don’t do that. I had to with Randy [Savage] because it was basically pushed on me. But Randy and DDP [Diamond Dallas Page] and a few other guys like to write it all down, which is fine, but you have to hope that the crowd is gonna feel about the match the way that you’ve written it down.”