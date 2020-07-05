Ric Flair Thinks Roman Reigns and Undertaker Had A “Hell of a Match” At WrestleMania 33, Reigns Promo On Raw After

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke with Metro to talk about the WrestleMania 33 matchup between Undertaker and Roman Reigns. Highlights are below.

Thinks Roman Reigns’ Raw after promo was amazing:

When [The Undertaker] hauled up his stuff, put it in the middle of the ring, and walked out, the next day on RAW, Roman couldn’t talk!” Flair stated. “I thought to myself, ‘Man, I’ve been in a lot in my life, but if I’d had that hot tag brother, I could’ve [ridden] that forever.’ I don’t know what happened! But that was the hottest tag in the history of the business! That’s made the thing with Brock [Lesnar] beating him pale, in terms of emotion!

Thinking the match was good despite the one botch: