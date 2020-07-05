Ric Flair Thinks Roman Reigns and Undertaker Had A “Hell of a Match” At WrestleMania 33, Reigns Promo On Raw After

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke with Metro to talk about the WrestleMania 33 matchup between Undertaker and Roman Reigns. Highlights are below.
Thinks Roman Reigns’ Raw after promo was amazing:
When [The Undertaker] hauled up his stuff, put it in the middle of the ring, and walked out, the next day on RAW, Roman couldn’t talk!” Flair stated. “I thought to myself, ‘Man, I’ve been in a lot in my life, but if I’d had that hot tag brother, I could’ve [ridden] that forever.’ I don’t know what happened! But that was the hottest tag in the history of the business! That’s made the thing with Brock [Lesnar] beating him pale, in terms of emotion!
Thinking the match was good despite the one botch:
Actually, I thought he and Roman had a hell of a match! One little botch like that they keep playing over and over again
- Matt Riddle’s #SpeakingOut Accuser Says She Has New Evidence
- WWE Renames Extreme Rules Pay Per View Once Again
- Sarah Logan To Make Huge Announcement Tomorrow
- Konnan Talks About CM Punk Negotiating With AEW: “He Was Asking For Too Much”
- Kairi Sane No Longer Advertised For This Week’s Monday Night Raw
- Jeff Jarrett Trial Against IMPACT Wrestling Set To Begin This Morning
- Sting Teases Possible Return to the Ring for WWE?
- Arn Anderson On Why John Cena Didn’t Want The WWE To Sign A.J. Styles
- WWE Reportedly Purchases EVOLVE, New Wrestlers Being Signed, WWE Picks Up Video Libraries, Gabe Sapolsky’s Indie Career Ends, More
- Sheamus On His Backstage Fight With Yoshi Tatsu
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- Shawn Michaels Involved In Heated Argument at WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House”
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?