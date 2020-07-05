Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing

On the latest episode of the Arn Show, AEW manager Arn Anderson spoke about Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) being three of the biggest stars in pro-wrestling today. He also list the amazing attributes of each former Shield member, and tells WWE to let Rollins just do his thing. Highlights are below.

On Roman Reigns:

The very first time I saw the trio, it’s kind of hard not to look at Roman Reigns and go, ‘Damn, what a look. Then you saw him move and you go, ‘Damn, what an athlete.’ The fact that they had him positioned as the killer, he would get plugged in and shut everything down.

On Jon Moxley:

Then I would start to look at the other two – [Dean] Ambrose and what he brought to the table. My nickname to him to this day is crazy man, because you never knew what that guy was going to do. He was such a diversified all over the place type worker in a positive sense, he would just go out and just keep coming and doing things. The guys who could keep up with him ended up having a great match.

On Seth Rollins:

Seth [Rollins] is that guy that can put the battle plan together. He’s a wrestler’s wrestler. He thinks in terms of the big picture, how does he plug himself in at the right time, how do the other guys fit in. He was an architect. Each one brought something different. Roman was the steamroller, Ambrose you didn’t know what to expect, and the one that was in there regulating everything was Seth.

On WWE letting Rollins just do his thing:

A talent like Seth Rollins, how many times has he been a baby face or a heel?” Anderson said. “There’s a guy that’s a diamond. Just polish him up, you don’t need to try and change his chemical makeup. The Shield guys, you see how special Ambrose is being himself right now [in AEW]. When you got a race horse, let him run.

Full episode is below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)