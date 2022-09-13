Former WWE star manager Ricardo Rodriguez recently spoke with FOX43.com about a wide range of topics, most notably how the industry saved his life during his worst bouts of alcoholism, which even included some trips to rehab and a reach out on social media. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How being on the road led to him living a rock’n’roll lifestyle:

“An unfortunate downside to all the traveling and life we led was the addiction side of the ‘rock and roll lifestyle,’ of being on television, and what happens when the lights go out. One day I woke up in San Antonio, Texas and I woke up in a hospital in a detox center. I don’t know how I got there. I ended up reaching out on social media, on Twitter, that I needed to get help.”

Says wrestling saved his life and helped him go into rehab:

“Wrestling saved my life and it gave me a purpose and it gave me a sense. Whether as time went on, that was [to] perform in front of others or teach others how to live a certain dream they always wanted to do, and that’s professional wrestling.”