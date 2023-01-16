Ricky Starks is feeling more confident than ever after picking up a big victory over Chris Jericho in AEW.

The Absolute One spoke about this topic during a recent interview with GVWire, where he hyped up his showdown with Jake Hager on this Wednesday’s Dynamite and also discussed the possibility of going into the movie industry. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Thinks he could be doing Marvel or DC movies in the near future:

I see myself making a lot of money. I see myself on top of the wrestling world and I see myself, you know, doing some some movies here and there. Maybe some DC or Marvel movies. Who knows?

On his feud with Chris Jericho and his upcoming match against Jake Hager: