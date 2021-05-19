During his appearance on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Ricky Starks spoke on getting slapped by Ryback on an episode of Monday Night Raw. Here’s what he had to say:

I got slapped in the face three times. He never told me he was going to slap me, so when you see me tense up, that’s me being legit. Initially, I was trying to cry, and Michael Hayes came to me and was like, ‘You ain’t gonna cry like that in a real fight, would you?’ I said, ‘Hell nah, you’re right. I’d bow up to a motherfucker.’ I really enjoyed it, they paid for my shirt that he ripped up. I remember walking to the back, and Miz and CM Punk were like, ‘Good job on that segment.’ That was the end of it.

Credit: Oral Sessions. H/T 411Mania.