William Regal is returning to WWE next month after he requested AEW not pick up his option at the end of the year so he could rejoin his son Charlie Dempsey in NXT.

This comes after Regal was let go by WWE this past January after working as the on-screen GM for NXT and was active behind the scenes as a scout and coach. He went to AEW, making his promotional debut at AEW Revolution on March 6, breaking up a fight between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson.

In a new interview with Inside The Ropes, Ricky Starks commented on Regal’s departure:

“I do miss Regal because…no one knows this but Regal knew me when I first started back in like early 2012 up until this point. I have known of him, kept in contact. He has seen my potential, he has seen my growth. It was great to see him when he showed up at the pay-per-view this past March or whatever. I was sad to see him leave, for sure. But yanno, that’s just how it goes in this business sadly. But he was another guy that I would kind of ask and talk to cause I just had that relationship built with him already.”

Quotes via Fightful