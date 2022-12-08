Tonight’s AEW Dynamite opened with the fourth-ever Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal, which for the first time will not be won by MJF as the Salt of the Earth, who is a three-time Diamond Ring winner, already holds the AEW world championship.

The crowd was hot for Dustin Rhodes, Jungle Boy, Orange Cassidy, Shawn Dean, and Dalton Castle, but all of the aforementioned would be eliminated by the heels of the match. The final three competitors was Ricky Starks, Ethan Page, and Matt Hardy. Page forced Hardy to assist him during the matchup, but the Absolute One managed to toss both men out to win the match. Starks will now challenge for the ring, as well as the world title, at next week’s Winter Is Coming television special.

Highlights can be found below.

.@TheKipSabian making things personal as he takes it out on #AEW All-Atlantic Champion @orangecassidy! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/dFj1oEpW6l — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 8, 2022

.@orangecassidy doing everything he can to eliminate @TheKipSabian but met the @BladeOfBuffalo on the outside! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/iRVW91mnhz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 8, 2022

