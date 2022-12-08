Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS featured Samoa Joe defending the TNT championship against top superstar and fan-favorite, Darby Allin.

The match saw Joe put a world of hurt onto the much smaller Allin, who kept having flashes of offense but kept getting outpowered by Joe, who even slammed Allin onto the exposed concrete floor. Allin attempted his signature Coffin Drop from the top rope, but the Samoan Submission Machine caught him in the Coquina Clutch. Allin would pass out soon after and Joe would remain champion. He will be defending his ROH Television championship against Juice Robinson at this Saturday’s Final Battle pay-per-view.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

The ire of @SamoaJoe has just been ignited by @DarbyAllin!

Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/KuBvjG9n0N — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 8, 2022

The toughness @DarbyAllin is unmatched! Watch this TNT Championship match on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/tzlDKFn1Ut — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 8, 2022

Full results to tonight’s Dynamite can be found here.