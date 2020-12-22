Ricochet made an appearance on Monday’s episode of Raw Talk to discuss his position in WWE and current feud with RETRIBUTION.

During it, he was asked whether he would ever join the group.

“Honestly, if you’d asked me that question two weeks ago, hell, if you’d asked me that question a week ago. I would have confidently told you no. But, now; now the more that I sit and think about it, that’s the problem alone. I have to sit, and I have to think about it.”

Ricochet also vowed that he was tired of losing and vowed that he would turn it around.

“I have to figure out some way; I have to figure out what it is in myself is why I always continue to fail? I couldn’t hold on to the United States Championship for more than a couple of weeks. I couldn’t even touch Brock Lesnar. I couldn’t even beat the Hurt Business, and now I can’t beat RETRIBUTION. So, something has got to change, and I don’t know what that is yet.”

