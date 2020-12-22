Before he made it to WWE, The Miz made a name for himself on MTV’s Real World. He would later appear on The Challenge TV show.

While making an appearance on MTV’s Official Challenge podcast, the former WWE Champion revealed that due to his obligations with The Challenge he wasn’t allowed to appear on WWE Tough Enough when it was on the same channel.

The Miz later made it on the show that started his career with WWE.

“And finally, WWE had a reality show called Tough Enough and MTV wouldn’t allow me to do Tough Enough because it was on the same network and back then, you couldn’t be on two shows at one time. Now, you look at this show, I’m like, you see someone from Love Island, you see someone from Survivor, you see someone from — former WWE superstar. You see all these ‘formers’, that never happened back then. Back then, you were allowed to be on The Real World and The Challenges and that was it. You weren’t allowed to do anything else.”

