AEW star and fan-favorite Riho has been out of action since the beginning of the year due to an injury, and has been noticeably absent from the promotion’s growing women’s division. However, it seems that the first ever AEW women’s champion will be making her return soon.

According to Riho’s personal blog (reported by the Midwest Marks podcast) she is fully healed from her injury, and will be returning to the United States soon and is preparing to compete in AEW once again. Her last match was the first Battle of the Belts television special, where she lost to then champion, Britt Baker.

We’ll keep you updated.