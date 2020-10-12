Ring of Honor is set to tape more episodes of ROH TV this week from their gym in Baltimore, MD, per PW Insider.

Wrestlers have been arriving in Baltimore this weekend to get tested and settled into a hotel room. They are to get tested upon arrive then quarantining themselves until its time to perform, then go straight back to their hotels.

Joe Koff, ROH’s COO, mentioned back in September during a podcast that they would continue taping in October. He detailed their thought process of their new protocol which is keeps their wrestlers safe during the pandemic.