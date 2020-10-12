Ring of Honor is set to tape more episodes of ROH TV this week from their gym in Baltimore, MD, per PW Insider.
Wrestlers have been arriving in Baltimore this weekend to get tested and settled into a hotel room. They are to get tested upon arrive then quarantining themselves until its time to perform, then go straight back to their hotels.
Joe Koff, ROH’s COO, mentioned back in September during a podcast that they would continue taping in October. He detailed their thought process of their new protocol which is keeps their wrestlers safe during the pandemic.
We could have wrestled in Florida, where the other two major promotions wrestle, where there seems to be no real rules. The Governor just says, ‘be careful.’ It was too far for my group since we’re based in Baltimore. A lot of my production people are in Baltimore. It was decided by me and others that if we were going to do an event, it would be in Baltimore. It had to be the right time. If I couldn’t have gotten approved by Maryland and not accepted their testing protocols, then we would have taped in October. I had enough content to fill a year’s worth of television. I wanted to present a product. I wanted to let my guys work again. It was the safest possible time for us to do it. We plan on doing another (taping) in October, pending how things are going in Maryland. Hopefully, we get on a more regular schedule.