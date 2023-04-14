Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

Ring of Honor TV 4/13/23

Apologies on the late start this week as per life got in the way, but thankfully Honor Club uploads the episodes right away so let’s get to business! Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman are on the call tonight from the Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island!

Match #1. Ari Daivari w/ Smart Mark Sterling, Josh Woods, & Tony Nese vs. Mark Briscoe

Mark with some big chops to start and a vertical suplex, causing Daivari to retreat to the outside. Briscoe looks for a suicide dive but Nese trips him up, as Daivari regains control. Body scissors by Daivari as the crowd is firmly behind Mark Briscoe. Neckbreaker by Daivari and a hammerlock DDT get a two count. Daivari comes off the top with a crossbody that gets a two count. Body slam by Daivari who heads up top again but misses a diving body splash. Red Neck Kung Fu! Clothesline in the corner by Briscoe and a uranage by Mark. Jay Briscoe-esque neckbreaker by Mark gets a two count. Daivari fights out of a DVD as Sterling gets on the apron to cause a distraction. Referee sees Woods and Nese get involved so they get ejected. Daivari tries to roll up Mark but Mark counters with a JayDriller and this one is over!

Winner: Mark Briscoe

Rating: **1/4. Not much in terms of a competitive match here, but a good win for Briscoe after his loss to Samoa Joe.

Varsity Athletes now attack Mark Briscoe after the bell.

Here’s FTR!

Dax and Cash even up the odds here as the fans go crazy. FTR & Mark Briscoe clear the ring and stand tall.

An interview with Eddie Kingston is shown. Kingston says that Claudio was the better, more violent, man. Kingston says he suffered a hernia in September, but it got worse in the match because Claudio beat his ass. Kingston remembers the words “you either win, or you learn”, and he forget that until now. Kingston will more forward and learn from his mistake. Outstanding stuff here.

Match #2. Skye Blue vs. Kelly Madan

Madan ducks a spinning back kick and rolls her up for one. Madan works the back of Blue now with a snap suplex. Madan runs into a back elbow and Blue charges with some clotheslines. Sliding kick by Blue and Skye Fall finishes this one .

Winner: Skye Blue

Rating: NR

Match #3. Mike Bennett w/ The Kingdom vs. Darius Martin

Heavy chops in the corner by Martin, as Bennett responds in kind. Both men trade shoulder blocks as Martin responds with a big dropkick. Bennett ducks a baseball slide but Martin comes off the guard rail with a cross body. Martin rolls Bennett in the ring as Matt Taven gets on the apron, allowing Bennett to throw Martin off. Both men on the apron now as Bennett calls for Martin to strike back and fight him. Superkick by Bennett and a Death Valley Driver on the apron! Rolling elbow by Bennett but Martin responds with a pair of clotheslines and an enziguiri. Spanish Fly by Martin gets two. Martin looks for a piledriver possibly but Taven just decides to hop in the ring and pound on him, causing the DQ.

Winner: Darius Martin

Rating: *3/4. This was kind of abrupt, but Mike Bennett rules so.

Action Andretti makes the save after the bell.

Match #4. Wheeler Yuta vs. Tracy Williams

Williams stomps the ankle early and catches a quick roll up for two. Single leg by Yuta into an arm drag but Williams blocks it and transitions into a straight arm bar. Yuta fights out of the arm bar and stomps his face. Rebound drop step by Yuta and some forearms behind the neck. Senton by Yuta gets a two count. Single leg by Yuta, who locks in an Indian Death Lock. Williams fights from below but Yuta still able to bridge into the submission. Williams makes it to the ropes. Arm trapped tear drop suplex by Williams gets two. Yuta fights back with some chops and Williams does the same. Williams goes up top but Yuta hits an enziguiri and follows. Williams hits the top rope DDT and a rolling lariat. Brainbuster by Williams! Two count. Williams locks in the crossface! Yuta reverses into a cradle for two. Saito suplex by Yuta and an Angle Slam. Hammer and anvil elbows to Williams surgically repaired shoulder by Yuta, who transitions into a hammerlock Dragon Slepper that gets the tap!

Winner: Wheeler Yuta

Rating: ***. Both guys work the Pure style to a tee, and work even better together. Great stuff, albeit a bit short.

Match #5. WorkHorsemen vs .Katsuyori Shibata & Alex Coughlin

Outstanding grappling exchange between Shibata and Henry to start. Henry looks for a PK but Shibata runs a single leg and locks in a straight ankle lock. JD Drake makes the save with a diving headbutt to Shibata as Coughlin gets the tag now as well. Both men trade heavy chops to start but Coughlin flips out of an arm drag and drops Drake with a double leg. Big boot and side Russian leg sweep by the WorkHorsemen for a one count. Coughlin and Henry now trade strikes as Henry hits a snap suplex and Drake comes over the top with a senton .WorkHorsemen now taunt Shibata. Coughlin with some heavy chops but Drake responds with a belly-to-belly release and a Vader Bomb off the bottom rope for two. Diving double stomp by Henry gets a two on Coughlin. Bridging death lock by Henry as Shibata makes the save before chastising Coughlin. Coughling is seated in the middle of the ring and picks up Henry like a suplex, before getting to his knees, and then standing up fully. Amazing strength there. Hot tag to Shibata who cleans house. Big boot to Drake and a seated dropkick in the corner to Henry. Half-and-half chancery suplex by Shibata gets two. Shibata has the rear naked choke on Henry but Drake chops him from behind. End of Days/enziguiri combo by WorkHorsemen get a two count. Deadlift gutwrench suplex on the outside by Coughlin to Drake! Shibata and Henry are eye-to-eye in the center of the ring. Henry with some big elbows but Shibata drops him with one stiff shot. Sleeper by Shibata and a PK and this one is all over.

Winners: Katsuyori Shibata & Alex Coughlin

Rating: ***1/4. Really entertaining tag match. WorkHosemen are fantastic and ROH is a great fit for them. Shibata is Shibata and Coughlin has the makings of something special. Good stuff all around.

Post-match, Coughlin seems to challenge his mentor in Shibata for the ROH Pure Title.

Match #6. Willow Nightingale vs. Little Mean Kathleen

Willow is caught off guard by LMK but retains control. Snap mare and a big boot by Willow. Oklahoma Stampede by Willow and this one is over.

Winner: Willow Nightingale

Rating: NR

Match #7. Stu Grayson w/ Evil Uno vs. Tony Nese w/ Smart Mark Sterling

Step up hurricanrana by Grayson and an overhead belly-to-belly to start. Diving senton to the apron by Grayson and a somersault senton to the outside. Grayson rolls Nese back in the ring and heads up top. Grayson lands on the apron and looks for a springboard but Nese shoves him all the way to the guardrail! Running European uppercut inside the ring by Nese, as he follows Grayson up to the top. Grayson looks for a diving sunset flip off the top but Nese responds with a spinning back kick for two. Grayson tries to fight back with chops and does. Spinning back kick number two by Nese but Grayson responds with a uranage and a springboard tornillo senton for two. Nese backflips out of a fireman’s carry and looks for the pumphandle but Grayson counters into an inverted F5 (?) for a long two count. Delayed vertical suplex by Grayson but Nese floats over and drops Grayson throat-first over the top rope a la Macho Man .Grayson looks for a German suplex but Nese reverses into a roll up for two. Grayson ducks a lariat and hits the Pele. Helluva kick to Nese. Canadian backbreaker into a back breaker by Grayson gets the win.

Winner: Stu Grayson

Rating: ***. Grayson has been on absolute fire since he came back to ROH/AEW, and had a very consistent dance partner tonight in Tony Nese. Fun match.

Post-match, The Righteous are here and are seemingly impressed with Stu Grayson.

Match #8. Ring of Honor Women’s Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena (c) vs. Ashley D’Amboise

The title isn’t on the line, but if D’amboise wins or goes the full ten minutes, she will get a future title opportunity. Wrist lock take over by D’amboise, make that two, and a dropkick. Athena responds with a dropkick of her own and D’amboise is down. Abdominal stretch with a fishhook by Athena but D’amboise rolls her up for one. Clotheslines by D’amboise and a Samoan drop get two. D’amboise heads up top but Athena tosses her to the apron and follows with a stiff dropkick that sends her to the floor. Lope by Athena and a rolling elbow on the outside. Running double knees to D’amboise who was propped up against the steel steps. O-Face back in the ring and this one is over .

Winner: Athena

Rating: *1/2. Proving ground match, sure, but D’ambiose looked out of her league here. Athena is to ROH what Orange Cassidy is to AEW… they’re both defending their title darn near every single day. Athena needs a real challenger… and soon.

Lexi Nair is in the back with Ashley D’amboise, who’s saying she expected more Honor. Here’s Athena to lay her out again and call all these women “porcelain hussies”, while demanding a new and real challenger.

Match #9. Ring of Honor World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Metalik

Both men trade arm drags with Metalik getting the better of it. Wheelbarrow into a headlock takeover by Metalik and a headscissor off the second rope. Claudio retreats to the outside but Metalik comes off the apron with a cannon ball but he’s caught! Claudio launches him face-first on to the apron. Tilt-a-whirl backbreaker by Claudio gets a two count. Running European uppercut by Claudio gets a two count. Claudio grounds Metalik with a wrist lock now. Drop toe hold by Metalik sends Claudio into the middle turnbuckle. Enziguiri by Metalik and a springboard hurricanrana. Clothesline by Metalik. Make that two. Test of strength into a slingblade by Metalik! Claudio rolls to safety but Metalik dives to the floor with a somersault plancha. Metalik rolls Claudio in the ring and comes off the top with a springboard splash for two. Metalik gets caught going for a hurricanrana but manages a sunset flip, almost a Code Red, for a two count. Moonsault by Metalik but Claudio gets the boots up to the face. Big lariat by Claudio gets two. Claudio looks for a superplex but Metalik counters with an enziguiri. Claudio sitting on the top rope half way between turnbuckles and Metalik runs the ropes and hits a diving hurricanrana for another two. Metalik looks for an elbow drop off the top but Claudio gets the knees up and immediately locks in a crossface. Metalik counters into a pin for two but walks right into a huge European uppercut. Hammer and anvil elbows now and Claudio is looking for a stoppage. Neutralizer and this one is over .

Winner and STILL Ring of Honor World Heavyweight Champion: Claudio Castagnoli

Rating: ***. Fine defense by Claudio here as the outcome was never a question, which can hurt but the fans knew what they were getting here. Good story as Claudio took advantage using some WRESTLING.

Final Thoughts: Average across the board. Some fun matches here but it truly seemed like a filler episode as per there isn’t much that Ring of Honor is building towards right now. Except Athena, who continues to rule. Meh. 6/10.