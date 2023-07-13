Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

Ring of Honor TV 7/13/23

From the Brandt Centre in Regina, Sasketchewan, Canada with Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman, & Nigel McGuinness on commentary!

Matt Sydal wants to fight Brian Cage, and Brian Cage tells him to get two friends. Got it.

Match #1. Serpentico vs. Big Bill

Serpentico tries a headlock but gets tossed over the ropes and to the floor. Serpentico now with a suicide dive before trying a cross body and getting caught. Fall away slam by Bill. Head scissors and a shotgun dropkick by Serpentico but Bill responds with a big boot that sends Serpentico to the floor. Chokeslam by Bill finishes it.

Winner: Big Bill

Rating: NR

Match #2. Ember Moon vs. Ava Lawless

Standing Slingblade by Lawless to start but Athena eats it and responds with a rolling elbow. Ground and pound by Athena now and a running back elbow in the corner. Big boot by Athena and a crossface finishes this one.

Winner: Athena

Rating: NR

Match #3. Levi Night, Michael Allen Richard Clark, & Evan Rivers vs. The Righteous & Stu Grayson

Grayson attacks Rivers early and eats an overhead belly-to-belly. Night gets tagged and then driven into the corner. Lariat by Dutch and Grayson is tagged back in. Evil Uno is here now with a chair and takes a seat at ringside. Tandem offense by Vincent and Grayson, ending with a basement flatliner by Vincent. Night flips out of a double back suplex and tags Clark. Clark has early success but eats a flying knee by Grayson, a powerbomb by Dutch, and a swanton by Vincent. Bossman slam on Rivers and Nightfall on Night. Triple sit out flipping powerbomb to Clark and this one is over.

Winner: The Righteous & Stu Grayson

Rating: NR

After the match, Uno takes the chair and cracks Rivers in the back, before giving Vincent the chair.

Match #4. Leyla Hirsch vs. Bambi Hall

Running back elbow by Hirsh gets a two. Hall comes back with an avalanche in the corner and looks for a backpack stunner but Hirsch counters into a German suplex. Straight arm bar and Hall taps fast.

Winner: Leyla Hirsch

Rating: NR

There is a TV Title eliminator tournament, with the winners of the following two matches meeting in the finals.

Match #5. Tony Nese vs. Dalton Castle

Castle looks for the BangARang early but Nese fights out and works over Castle in the corner. Nese looks for a springboard off the middle rope but Castle catches him with a t-bone suplex. Gator roll by Castle and a two count. Big knee in the corner by Castle who goes up top, but Sterling provides a distraction. Up and over throat-drop by Nese and a flying clothesline. Nese sends Castle back-first into the ring post, but Castle tries a clothesline and catches ring post again. Nese now works over the injured thumb and hand of castle, with a dropkick to the hand in the corner. Triangle moonsault by Nese misses as Castle fires back with some chops and elbows. Castle looks for an Irish whip but Nese reverses into an arm ringer. Castle with three throws in succession and a big deadlift German suplex. Nese tries to roll Castle up from behind as The Boys send Mark Sterling to the back, but Castle gets out at two and hits the BangARang for the win.

Winner: Dalton Castle

Rating: **1/4. This was fine, and by far the best thing on the show so far.

Match #6. Shane Taylor vs. Shawn Dean

Dean evades a few rights and lefts and connects with a dropkick. Taylor eventually connects with a vicious right hand and works over the body in the corner. Thai clinch by Taylor and some big knees to the body. Dean tries to fight back with chops and elbows but Taylor locks in a bearhug. Dean claps the ears of Taylor to break the bearhug and delivers a flying knee that sends Taylor reeling to the corner. Taylor catches a charging Dean and delivers a uranage in the middle of the ring but misses a splash off the middle rope. DDT by Dean, who goes up top for a splash of his own but Taylor gets the knees up. Dean on fire now with rights and lefts but Taylor drops him with a big headbutt. Taylor wants the charging elbow and gets it .

Winner: Shane Taylor

Rating: **1/4. Nice win for Taylor here and he’d be a great TV champion for ROH. Taylor’s offense always looks so good, too.

Match #7. The Boys vs. The Kingdom

Dropkick by Taven to the face or Boy 1. Vertical suplex by Taven gets two. Bennett in now with some running chops in the corner. Sit out uranage by Bennett gets two. Straight right by Bennett gets two. Slingshot into an enziguiri from Taven and an outside-in elbow drop gets two. Bennett in now working over the shoulder and the arm before a single-arm DDT. Two count. Rolling elbow gets another two. Bennett looking for a German but Boy 2 gets the tag. Clotheslines by Boy 2 and an inverted Code Red gets two. Double knees into a standing Sliced Bread by The Boys gets two. Enziguiri to Bennett and a straightjacket neckbreaker gets two. Taven in now and a Spiccoli Driver to Boy 2 and Just The Tip but it’s the wrong Boy! Boy 1 is in but it’s Rockstar Supernova for the finish.

Winners: The Kingdom

Rating: **. This was here.

Match #8. Ring of Honor Six-man Tag Team Titles: The Mogul Embassy vs. Christopher Daniels, Matt Sydal, & Darius Martin

Back body drop by Daniels and a Complete Shot before making the tag to Sydal. Around the world arm drag by Sydal and a hurricanrana before making the tag to Martin. Leap frog and a dropkick by Martin and a twisting senton by Sydal. One count. Toa gets the tag and it’s a big Samoan drop to Daniels. Toa hangs Daniels up on the middle rope as Kaun connects with a backstabber and an elbow drop by Toa. Two count. Kaun charges and it’s a drop toe hold to the middle rope. German suplex by Daniels and Martin gets the tag. Enziguiris to everyone and a double reverse DDT to Toa and Kaun. Middle rope bulldog to Toa and a diving crossbody off the top to Kaun. Pop-up superkick to Martin by Cage. PK by Martin and a tag to Sydal who hits a Meteora to Cage. Kick combo to Cage finishing with a question mark kick to the head for two. Running back elbow by Kaun. F5 by Cage only gets two. Gates of Agony slap each other around and send themselves into Sydal. Drillclaw attempt but Sydal frankenstiners out of it for a long two count. Flying knee to Cage and a bottom rope assisted Complete Shot by Martin. Meteora by Sydal but Kaun breaks up the pin. Open the Gates but Martin and Daniels make the save. Martin takes Toa out and Daniels takes out Kaun. Discus lariat. by Cage Drillclaw and this one is over.

Winner and STILL ROH Six-Man Tag Champions: Mogul Embassy

Rating: ***. Best match on the show and the Mogul Embassy not only look good together, but they work well too. This is the best use of Daniels at this point, as I also like Sydal and Martin together. Good main event.

Final Thoughts: It was short, but sweet it wasn’t. Four matches were nothing more than squashes, there’s no build to Death Before Dishonor, and the show just feels unimportant unfortunately. I’m hoping next week’s show and PPV deliver but I’m pretty sour on what we’ve been given lately. 5/10.