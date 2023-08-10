Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

Ring of Honor TV 8/10/23

From the Bon Secours Arena in Greenville, South Carolina! Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman are on the call as usual, so let’s get to the action.

Slim J vs. Dalton Castle

Castle with a waist lock and mat return. Make that two. Slim J with a back elbow and a twisting tieres. Dropkick to the face by Slim J. Castle misses a charge but Slim J hits a twisting corkscrew kick off the top rope! Moonsault by Slim J into a chin lock. Castle quickly up and looking for the BangARang but Slim J holds the ropes. Castle responds by heading to the apron and kneeing Slim J from the top rope to the floor. Exploder in the ring by Castle. Two exploders. BangARang and this one is over.

Winner: Dalton Castle

Rating: *1/2. Barely more than a squash but Slim J got some of his offense in.

Iron Savages vs. Lucky Ali & Brady Pierce

Bronson sends Ali back to his corner in fear. Ali comes back with a double throat thrust and a reverse neckbreaker. Bronson responds with a big powerslam. Bronson drinks pre-workout mid-match and fires up with strikes in the corner. Boulder gets the tag as does Brady Pierce. Military press to Pierce but he lands on his feet and clips the knee. Double sidewalk slam by Boulder to both guys! Bronson with a suicide dive to the floor as it’s the Electric Chair Splash and this one is over.

Winners: Iron Savages

Rating: NR

The Infantry vs. Zicky Dice & Movie Myk

Up and over by Dean but a pair of arm drags and a dropkick to the face by Myk. Bravo in now with a rising uppercut. Dice in now with a tieres to Bravo. Dean is in now with clotheslines to everyone. Left hands to Dice and a big clothesline over the top. Around the world DDT to Myk and they’re calling for Bootcamp, which is the Russian Leg Sweep/big boot combo for the win .

Winners: The Infantry

Rating: NR

Andrew Everett vs. Lee Moriarty

Andrew Everett is a guy that would be great to have back in Ring of Honor. Andrew Everett & Cedric Alexander vs. reDRagon back in 2015… look it up. Leap frog by Moriarty and soem stomps to the knee. Everett goes up and over the corner and a basement enziguiri. Everett goes up top but Moriarty smartly rolls away. Dropkick by Everett but Moriarty with an arm twist into a shoulder stomp. Hammerlock in the ropes by Moriarty. Northern Light’s suplex into a neck crank by Moriarty, before going back to the shoulder with some stomps. Everett fights back with a Falcon Arrow for two. Everett goes up top but misses the Shooting Star Press. Lariat by Moriarty right into the spinning crucifix. Border City Stretch and this one is over.

Winner: Lee Moriarty

Rating: **1/4. This was pretty good for what it was, but Everett has a lot more in the tank if they want to use him.

Tony Nese vs. Pat Buck

Push-up off in center ring before we get started. Leg sweep, monkey flip, and a side headlock takeover by Buck. Macho Man over the top neckbreaker by Nese gets a one count. Nese loops for the moonsault and misses as Buck bires back with palm strikes. Facebuster by Buck into the Sky High. Two count. Nese goes behind Buck and gets a two with an O’Connor roll. Buck looks for a monkey flip but Nese sets him up on the top rope, albeit awkwardly. Sterling distracts Buck and Nese hits the spinning back kick to the face. Running knee strike in the corner and this one is over.

Winner: Tony Nese

Rating: *1/4. Little more than a squash here. Nese is on ROH TV every single week, if you’re not going to give him something to do, why not give that spot to someone else?

ROH Women’s Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena vs. Rachael Ellering

Arm drag by Ellering but Athena cartwheels out. Senton by Ellering gets a two count. Running clothesline in the corner by Ellering but Athena drops Ellering throat-first on the middle rope. Ellering fights back with some stiff chops and forearms. Ellering htis the rope but Athena follows and drills her with a big elbow. Low bridge by Athena sends Ellering to the outside, as Athena follows up with a baseball slide. Athena sends Ellering’s head into the announcer’s table before the guard rail, before finally back in the ring. Kravat by Athena but Ellering elbows her way out and drops Athena with a single leg dropkick. Running back elbow by Ellering and a Slingblade. Swinging Bossman Slam by Ellering! Two count. Ellering goes up top but Athena uses the referee as a shield before swiping Ellering’s legs out as she hits the top rope hope. Shining Wizard by Athena and the O-Face ends this one.

Winner: Athena

Rating: **. Nice little proving ground match here. Ellering is a veteran and it would be nice to see her again. Athena’s 35-0 record in ROH is intact.

The WorkHorsemen vs. The Gates of Agony

Henry and Kaun to start. Big slam by Kaun and Henry goes up and over, avoiding the Pedigree and twisting the neck of Kaun. Toa and Drake are tagged in and it’s a HOSS FIGHT. Drake hits a big chop and Toa eats it! Drake stoms the foot and then delivers some more chops as Henry makes the blind tag. Shotgun dropkick by Henry but Toa is unphased and cuts Henry in half with a body block. Gates of Agony pulls Workhorsemen outside and hit a big slam on Henry and a running cannonball in the corner of the guardrail to Henry! Henry is back in the ring and double-teamed in the corner. Backbreaker by Kaun to Henry for two. Toa in now with some hard chops to Henry in the corner. Body slam by Toa, who tags Kaun, and connects with another body slam and a senton, and a senton by Toa. Rewind kick by Henry allows the hot tag to Drake. Drake cleans house with body slams and a headbutt to Kaun. Running chop in the corner and an avalanche. Neckbreaker/DDT combo by Drake and a senton to Toa. Bossman Slam to Kaun! Two count. Big boot by Henry and a clothesline sends Kaun to the outside. PK to Toa and a double stomp on the apron by Henry! Suicide dive by Drake! Frog splash by Henry to Kaun but Toa makes the save! Spinebuster by Drake into a catapult into a Henry superkick. Diving stomp to the chest of Kaun as Henry holds him. One, two, no! Kaun gets to the ropes. Drake misses the mooonsault and the Gates of Agony Open the Gates on Drake for the win.

Winners: Gates of Agony

Rating: ***. An awkward spot or two here, but this was a good tag match and I’m glad to see The WorkHorsemen getting the TV time they deserve. Good win for the Gates of Agony but can the WorkHorsemen win a match?

Leyla Hirsch vs. Angelica Risk

Hirsch takes advantage early, maintaining wrist control and connecting with a few throws. Risk counters a vertical suplex for a roll up and a two count. Big clothesline by Risk but Hirsch side steps a crossbody black. Gutwrench by Hirsch and the straight arm bar finishes it.

Winner: Leyla Hirsch

Rating: NR

Rhett Titus vs. Cole Karter

Pair of fireman’s carries and a monkey flip by Titus. Titus misses his dropkick early and Karter responds with one of his own. Karter is waving to the back, as Maria Kanellis has arrived on stage to scout. Duck under by Titus and a trio of elbows to the lower back. Backbreaker by Titus and a big clothesline out of the corner. Titus hits the big dropkick but only gets a two count. Titus now working over the arm with elbows to the elbow, but Karter catches him with a rising knee out of nowhere. Karter’s version of the Strombreaker finishes this one.

Winner: Cole Karter

Rating: *1/2. Poor Rhett Titus. Titus carried the match and Karter got a chance to look good in the end, which is probably exactly the way it had to go .

Robyn Renegade w/ Charlotte Renegade vs. Billie Starkz

Snap mare by Renegade as Starkz sidesteps a charge and connects with a German suplex. Vertical suplex by Starkz as she goes up top, but Robyn distracts the referee allowing Charlotte to dump Billie from the top rope. Double knees in the corner by Robyn and a shotgun dropkick. Broski Boot in the corner by Renegade. Snap mare by Renegade now and a choke over the middle rope. Facebuster of sorts by Renegade and a double fishhook. Renegade teases a dropkick but slaps Starkz instead. Starkz responds with one of her own and a rebound kick to the head. Facebuster on the knee and a spinning hook kick by Starkz. Noshigami by Starkz gets a long two count. Starkz goes up top but rolls through and Renegade counters into a half chicken wing facebuster. Fireman’s carry by Renegade but Starkz gets free and dumps Renegade to the outside. Suicide dive by Starkz takes out both Renegades. Starkz goes up top and the swanton bomb finishes this one!

Winner: Billie Starkz

Rating: *3/4. Starkz is way too darn good for her age, and she’s already better than a lot of the women on the roster. Nice win for her here tonight.

The Renegades jump Starkz as Athena’s music hits. Athena disposes of both Renegades and teases the curb stomp to Starkz, but decides against it.

ROH World TV Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals: Shane Taylor (c) vs. Gravity

Gravity uses his speed early but Taylor doesn’t seem phased. Taylor catches Gravity and drills him with a lariat. Big body slam by Taylor. Gravity catches Taylor charging in with a pair of boots and a hurricanrana. Taylor cuts him off with a knee to the stomach and connects with a pair of forearms. Taylor looks for a suplex but Gravity rolls him up for two. Another quick roll up gets two. Gravity charges Taylor in the corner but the Joe-a-nage plants him hard on the mat. Taylor heads up to the middle rope but Gravity meets him up there. Taylor headbutts Gravity off but Gravity fights right back. Avalanche Samoan Drop by Gravity! Gravity goes up to the top now and comes off the top with the stalling splash but Taylor gets the knees up. Package Piledriver by Taylor finishes this one.

Winner: Shane Taylor

Rating: **1/4. Less competitive than I expected, but Shane Taylor is the man and his offense is great. Joe vs. Taylor will be brutal in the best way.

Final Thoughts: Unfortunately, very few competitive matches this week but the show flew by. With quite a while before the next Ring of Honor PPV, I worry we’ll be getting more shows like this. Anyone seen Claudio? 5.5/10.