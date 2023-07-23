WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James named his favorite match of the year so far on the latest edition of his “Oh You Didn’t Know” podcast. Check out what James’ pick was below.

Calls the Bloodline Civil War tag match his favorite of the year so far:

I got to say, The Usos vs. Roman and Solo. To me, it was the best story. It’s the best build to a story. I don’t know, I’m just all invested emotionally into that story. I think they paid it off in a big way where now you gotta see [what’s next]. Then, they hurt Jimmy [Uso], and so now Jey challenges Roman, right? Like, oh my God, we’re still going, and I’ve already seen what I felt was, again, speaking emotionally, what I thought was the match of the year.

Says he did not see Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door 2 but doesn’t think that it’s his style of match:

I know a lot of people love that match. I, for one, am not a fan of that style. I like the [Memphis style], to be quite honest with you. That’s why I was always a big Shawn [Michaels] guy instead of a Bret [Hart] guy, you know what I mean?

Goes into more detail as to why he loved the Bloodline Civil War:

Anyway, my favorite match, again, because of my emotional investment into the story — it didn’t matter if they did five-star spots or took a big risk, or did all this because you risk yourself every time you go out there. It was just heart and soul, man. Also, they’re in there with their brothers and their cousin, and they’re working on this huge [stage]. I can’t help but to feel that. I don’t even know what that is, but I feel it vicariously through them because I’d love to be able to work with my brothers, and I have worked with a couple of my brothers, and just to be in there on that grandest stage and just ruling the roost man I don’t know like they’re my heart’s in that ring with those guys.

