On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about Sting and praised him for his longevity in the wrestling business. Sting will retire at next year’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view event. Sting was brought up when Dogg was discussing Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Comeback Of The Year 2014 rankings.

“He’s a better man than me because I can’t do it,” Dogg stated. “I can’t do it. This time, we were number four on the comeback list. That was about as far as I went.” Dogg added, “I’ve seen him do some crazy things in his tenure over there [in AEW], so kudos to him, man.”

