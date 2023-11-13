Back in September longtime pro-wrestling veteran Stevie Richards made a video addressing the concussion that Jon Moxley suffered at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam and pointing out all the things that were done wrong in the situation. The video was later pulled, with Richards claiming that AEW got it removed.

During a recent interview on Rene De Cafe with Rene Dupree Richards says that he has spoken with agents in AEW and that they discussed the situation and even told Richards that he was right about the situation.

I’m not going to say who it is, but it was more than one and there’s not a ton of them, so you can guess. What they said to me was, it was universally like, the conversation was two men, ‘Hey, call me, I want to talk and clear the air about this.’ I make the call, we talk, it was literally the first minute or two, pleasantries, and then, I know we have to talk this out and see. Tell me where I was wrong and where I was right. ‘You were wrong in saying the blame is on the agents or producers. We try to tell these kids what to do and how to be safe, they don’t listen, they can’t be coached,’ and then they went on for ten to 20 minutes telling me how I had no idea how right I was with the video.

He later states that he wants AEW to succeed and that the video wasn’t made to desecrate their name brand, just point out some silly mistakes.

They’re collecting checks, and who can blame them. For everybody out there, I don’t want AEW to go out of business. I don’t care about Tony Khan or his dad, they’ll have money. I care about the people who have paid their dues and are producers. I care about the wrestlers and their safety, but I care about the people that I know that are producers and agents in the company. I want them to get paid for as long as possible.

You can check out Richards’ full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)