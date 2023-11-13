TNA (Impact) issued the following press release announcing details for its Hard To Kill & Snake Eyes Titanium Ticket Package, which will allow fans to attend both the Hard To Kill pay-per-view and the ensuing Snake Eyes television tapings this January from the Palms in Las Vegas. You can check out full details below.

Titanium Ticket Package Details Revealed for TNA Hard To Kill & Snake Eyes in Las Vegas

The Titanium Ticket Package for HARD TO KILL and the SNAKE EYES on Saturday & Sunday, January 14, at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas are on sale at impactwrestling.com. Titanium is the premiere ticket packet for the TNA Wrestling shows, loaded with perks. Here’s some of what Titanium ticket buyers can expect in Las Vegas. Note: not all perks will be offered both nights and the Titanium ticket-package in Las Vegas is per night, unlike most past IMPACT Wrestling shows.

Front-row tickets for the Hard To Kill PPV on Saturday, January 13 or the Snake Eyes Extravaganza on Sunday, January 14, both at The Palms Casino Resort.

First fans admitted into the building both nights. A representative from TNA will give you a wristband outside of the venue both nights; please wear it to help ID you for the various perks.

*A 10% discount on purchases made at the TNA Wrestling Merch Stand at The Palms. Be sure to show your wristband to sales associate.

*Mounted Event Poster

*Swag Bag with exclusive TNA Wrestling branded goodies.

*Commemorative Photo-Op after the show on Saturday.

*Commemorative Photo-op before the show on Sunday.

*Post-show raffle both nights.