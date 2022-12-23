Early in her wrestling career, Charlotte Flair’s on-screen presence was significantly influenced by Ric Flair, but the day would come when Charlotte would fly solo on WWE television.

On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed the decision to stop having Ric be her manager:

“You know, I think she was torn, and I don’t think she showed it a lot. But I think she was torn as, this is my time, and this is the prime time of my career. And here I am, in his shadow again, you know what I mean? Or I can understand her thinking that, because I relate and that maybe insecurities talking, but maybe I just I just feel like I felt at times, I wish I could just do this on my own. You know what mean? I think it is too, no matter whose father, brother, sister, whatever, like, man, I love teaming with you. But God, I’d love to get out on my own. You know, just and then the band breaks up.”

