On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about why Shotzi shaving her head is actually a “double-edged sword.” She did it to support her sister, who is fighting cancer, but the storyline reason is to prove that Bayley doesn’t have control over her.

“The real story makes it a real human interest story… A lot of people in the world are touched by cancer, so it’s relatable… Shotzi’s courage and commitment in this act is awe-inspiring and heartfelt… If you have a heart, then this touches you. It’s a double-edged sword because yes it’s good for business and that makes it feel yucky, but it’s not business, it’s real and so you get past that.”

