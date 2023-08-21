On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, Hardy talked about the TNA Victory Road 2011 pay-per-view event, which saw Jeff Hardy lose to Sting while highly intoxicated during the match and was in no condition to compete.

“He should’ve never been allowed to walk out through Gorilla if he was in such a weird state of mind. I remember hearing there were people saying that he tried to push his way out [and] he wanted to get out, whatever, and like, he really shouldn’t have been allowed to get out there.”

Hardy recalled checking on him 45 minutes before the main event.

“Then maybe he went off and did his own thing then. He was fine when I talked to him, but between then and when he went to the ring he had obviously taken more medication, which equated to him not being fine.” “It’s like one of those things where your heart drops to your stomach and it’s just like, ‘uh.’ It’s just so devastating to watch and you just hate it for him so bad. But, it’s what’s happened and now you have to deal with it.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc