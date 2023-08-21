Speaking on a recent edition of the “Out of Character” podcast, Sami Zayn looked back on his past gimmick, El Generico.

Zayn would go to great lengths to keep his identity a secret, something he feared would eventually be exposed. He portrayed the gimmick until 2013, when he signed with WWE.

“When I would wear a mask, there were times that the mask was tied too tight. You would see a tiny bit of my hair in the back and when I would see that on screen, it would drive me crazy.” “It’s almost like if you saw little human fingers sticking out of R2-D2. You’re like, ‘Oh, there’s a little guy there. That’s not a robot!’ It takes you out of it. When I went into the States, for those first six or seven years,” he remembered, “I saw almost no leaks of what my face actually looked like. Also, the fans weren’t seeking it out because it does kill the allure a little bit.”

