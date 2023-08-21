Jeff Jarrett gave his thoughts on various topics on The Chase McCabe Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about how being in AEW, where he wrestles and works in the live event department, has made him love wrestling again.

“I’ve got a passion for the industry today now more than ever, Chase… I truly love professional wrestling more today than I did when I broke in… I’m still the biggest wrestling fan I know. I’ll watch all brands, all promotions. I’m a YouTube guy that just dials in, and I’ll watch any [wrestling] no matter how big or small it is.”

