The Road to Payback continues as tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada.

Tonight’s RAW will be headlined by WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defending against Chad Gable, plus more in the Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins feud.

It will be interesting to see if Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens returns to RAW tonight after working weekend shows with partner Sami Zayn. Owens had been out with a rib injury but he is being advertised for tonight by the WWE website, along with Zayn, Cody Rhodes and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley.

While not officilly announced for tonight, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is booked for the show. It’s likely that her Steel Cage match with Becky Lynch will be confirmed for Payback tonight.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

* The build to Payback continues

* The New Day vs. Matt Riddle and Drew McIntyre

* Shinsuke Nakamura reveals what he told WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins last week

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defends against Chad Gable

