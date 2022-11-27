WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James recently joined Military News for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including some backstory on the famous DX invasion of WCW back in the 90s. Check out what James had to say on the subject in the highlights below.

How cool of an opportunity it was for DX at that time:

It was a gutsy maneuver. I don’t know whose idea it was. It was probably Vince Russo’s, a crazy new writer that changed things up and honed into the Attitude Era. Yea, we went there in a jeep/tank that had a canon on it. We drove on the street, talking smack and once we got to the underground parking ramp, we went down there. If they opened the door, I don’t know what would have happened. I knew my brothers were in there but I didn’t know on whose side they would fight on. It was really a cool opportunity for us. And the next week or the week after that, it was the first week that we started winning in the ratings war against WCW. It was a plethora of things such as Mick Foley winning the WWF World Title and WCW stooging it off on their channel and 500,000 people tuned in to see Mick win the title. So it started the wave of the WWF/WWE winning the ratings war.

Admits he doesn’t know what would have happened if WCW actually let them enter the arena: