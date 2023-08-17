Rob Van Dam joined Denise Salcedo for an in-depth interview, where the Hall of Famer spoke about his recent matchup against Jack Perry in AEW.

During the chat the former world champion revealed that AEW reached out to him at the beginning of the year regarding his availability to face Perry, then compliments the promotion for having things planned out that far in advance.

They’ve had this planned for quite a while actually, it was towards the beginning of the year when I started getting phone calls seeing if I was interested and even available, which it’s pretty remarkable that so many months later, the first dates that were mentioned were the exact same dates that it fell upon so that tells me a lot about how far ahead these guys think. Just like with anything, it’s not real until it happens and that’s how I took it.

The Whole F’n Show later states that Perry really campaigned to face him and that made the match and his experience that much better.

What was really cool about Jack Perry is that he really wanted this match. He was a real fan, maybe of the whole hardcore, extreme style or whatever so it was a really organic fit. If it was just like thrown together, which a lot of matches are, every match is a compromise of what two completely different people bring together, you make the stew, you both got your own ingredients. Sometimes it’s good, when you’re RVD, it’s always good. With Jack being extra excited about this particular match, that just made it that much better.

This isn’t the first time RVD has spoke about his AEW debut. The ECW legend sang the praises of Perry during the latest edition of his ‘One Of A Kind’ podcast. You can read about that here.

