Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be preempted in several key markets again this week due to NFL Pre-season coverage on the network.

FOX only has two games scheduled for Friday – the Carolina Panthers at the NY Giants and the Cincinnati Bengals at the Atlanta Falcons. However, 506Sports lists the following markets that will be affected during SmackDown tomorrow night:

* Atlanta, GA

* Binghamton, NY

* Birmingham, AL

* Burlington, VT

* Charlotte, NC

* Columbia, SC

* Lima, OH

* Louisville, KY

* Myrtle Beach, SC

* Wilmington, NC

As noted, last week’s post-SummerSlam edition of SmackDown on FOX was preempted in several key markets, also due to NFL Pre-season coverage, and that impacted the viewership and key demo rating. You can click here for that ratings report. In all preempted markets, last week’s SmackDown aired either on a delay or on an affiliated broadcast network, and all preempted airings were counted by Nielsen in the final numbers released. The following markets were affected last week: Atlanta, GA; Baltimore, MD; St. Louis, MO; El Paso, TX; Duluth, MN; Honolulu, HI; Louisville, KY; Richmond, VA; Toledo, OH; Wilkes Barre & Scranton, PA; Binghamton, NY; Peoria, IL; Gainesville, FL; Ft. Wayne, IN; Erie, PA; Lansing, MI; Johnstown, PA; Wheeling, WV.

Friday’s SmackDown will air live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto with the 25th Anniversary Celebration for WWE Hall of Famer Edge, which will feature the first-ever match between Edge and Sheamus. The Grayson Waller Effect was also announced for the episode, featuring 2023 WWE Hall of Famer & new WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio as the guest.

