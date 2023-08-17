The Miz already has his eyes on WrestleMania 40.

At WrestleMania 39 the A-lister had an impromptu matchup with Pat McAfee, which saw San Francisco 49ers superstar George Kittle get involved.

Next year’s Showcase of the Immortals takes place in Philadelphia and Miz hopes to continue his trend of facing football talents by calling out top talents from the Philadelphia Eagles. He did this during an interview on Great Day Connecticut.

At SoFi Stadium, I had a match with Pat McAfee as well as George Kittle got involved so who’s to say that in Philadelphia (at WrestleMania 40) that you got Jason Kelce or Jalen Hurts or DeVonta Smith or A.J. Brown? Any one of them, I’ll take ‘em all down. I don’t care. I’ll take out the whole offensive line. I’ll be like the Patrick Mahomes of Philadelphia. Just ruin them. I’ll be their kryptonite.

Promoting WWE’s biggest event of the year is one of Miz’s specialties, and is exactly why legends like Ric Flair praise his work. You can check out what the Nature Boy recently said about Miz here.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)