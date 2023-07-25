WWE star Robert Stone (formerly known as Robbie E) recently spoke with Nick Hausman from Haus of Wrestling about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on being a manager in WWE and why he is happy to play that role for the company. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

When WWE asked him if he wanted to be a manager:

I know there were some ideas for roles for me, but I didn’t know what the roles were. Then when I got here within the first month, it was kind of like, ‘Do you have interest in that?’ I was like, ‘You came to the right guy.’ Because, again, we all know wrestling isn’t ballet, right? It’s very physical.For someone who’s doing it, as long as I have, my body’s beat up.

How everyone is trying to be a world champion and he thought a manager would be a good spot to fill:

I mean, to still get to be an on-air character. I mean, I still do get beat up a lot, but not have to get beat up as much all the time. It’s great. Plus, managers are kind of a new thing back in wrestling now these past few years. They’re few and far between. Let’s be real, less competition. Everybody’s trying to be a wrestler. Everyone’s trying to be the World Champion. This is kind of a spot where I’m not in competition with everybody else. So, it’s kind of cool. But also I think I’m a perfect fit for it. I really embrace it, and I enjoy it.

Who Triple H once told him he reminded him of:

I think he maybe just liked it as a child, or when he was younger, and just kind of felt, ‘Hey, this is a kind of a cool thing to bring back.’ I mean, at one point, he didn’t even tell me when I first started, throughout maybe when I was doing the stuff feuding with Rhea Ripley or Shotzi. At some point, he kind of said I was a modern-day Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan. Obviously, that was a huge compliment that I really appreciated. But whether, when he was younger or whatever, he liked those managers and thought it was just a cool thing to bring back.

Stone signed with WWE back in 2019.