– Monday’s WWE RAW featured an in-ring segment with Cody Rhodes addressing Brock Lesnar. The promo took place as the third match/segment of the night, right after Becky Lynch’s win over Zoey Stark. Word now from Fightful Select is that original plans called for the Rhodes segment to take place after WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio retained over Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn.

Plans were changed and a backstage promo with Ricochet took place after the Rhodes segment, then Zayn vs. Mysterio took place. A few brief backstage segments and Tommaso Ciampa’s loss to Bronson Reed aired after Zayn vs. Mysterio instead.

– WWE Ambassador Titus O’Neil has been backstage at WWE TV tapings more often as of late. It remains to be seen if WWE will begin using Titus more on TV. He appeared on the July 17 RAW to do guest commentary during The Viking Raiders’ six-person Viking Rules Match win over Alpha Academy.

The July 17 RAW marked Titus’ first WWE TV appearance since WrestleMania 39 in April, where he did guest commentary on Night 1 for the Men’s WrestleMania Showcase Fatal 4 Way, and then on Night 2 for the WWE Intercontinental Title Triple Threat. Titus, who signed with WWE in 2009, has not wrestled since his quick loss to then-United States Champion Bobby Lashley on the November 9, 2020 RAW episode. He received the Warrior Award as a part of the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Class, which did not air until 2021 due to COVID-19.

– For what it’s worth, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER is now officially listed as “The Ring General” GUNTHER internally.

