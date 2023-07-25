Brandi Rhodes is open to a WWE return if husband Cody Rhodes needs her. She is planning to open up a new business later this year.

It was reported on August 16, 2022 that Brandi had spent some time at the WWE Performance Center, and that the actually competed in a match at one of the Performance Center live events that are held for talent and staff. Brandi’s opponent was not confirmed, but word was that the worked against a “newer talent.” The match reportedly took place on Friday, August 12, but she was also seen at the Performance Center before that. Brandi’s last official match was a win over KiLynn King at the January 26, 2022 AEW Dark: Elevation tapings, but it was also reported in August 2022 that she had continued to wrestle and train at The Nightmare Factory school in Georgia following her AEW departure with Cody.

In an update, Rhodes recently spoke with Fightful Select and talked about her time at the WWE Performance Center. She noted how she and Cody “did the whole thing” with traveling on their bus with the baby and while it was really fun, she threw in the towel. Brandi said, “Becky Lynch can do it,” but, “guys, Becky Lynch can do anything.”

When asked if she gets the itch to return, Brandi said she is not going for a World Title, but if Cody needs her, she will be there.

Brandi potentially hitting a ringside Spear on Paul Heyman was mentioned, and she responded, “I don’t know. I’ve been out of practice for a minute. That might hurt me more than Paul.”

Brandi and Cody welcomed their first child, a daughter named Liberty Iris, on Friday, June 18, 2021. She was asked about motherhood and said it has been “a wonderful roller-coaster ride of emotions, events, and things happening, but it’s been great.” Brandi added that her daughter just turned two, and she’s “a smart, smart kid.”

Brandi also revealed that she will be partnering up with WWE Hall of Famer & DDP YOGA Founder Diamond Dallas Page “very soon” for a new project, which will see her open up her own yoga studio. She hopes to launch the studio in the Fall of this year. Brandi noted that she has completed 200 hours of yoga teacher training, and completed her training in Pilates and Pilates Reformer. She hopes to launch the studio in the Fall of this year.

